KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 30,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,624.80. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

