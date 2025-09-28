Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,895 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 140.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.68.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

