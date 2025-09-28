Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,842 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Galvan Research decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.