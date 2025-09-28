1,453 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Bought by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

GE opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.78. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

