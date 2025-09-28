Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Acquired by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE ADM opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

