Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $906,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after purchasing an additional 65,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 349,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,870,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in AutoZone by 7,358.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,929,000 after buying an additional 239,970 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,894.00 to $4,090.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,538.21.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total transaction of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $4,196.29 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,980.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,079.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,819.17. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $51.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

