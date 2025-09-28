Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 229.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -644.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $123.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.160-9.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,306,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after buying an additional 1,269,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after buying an additional 882,963 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,796.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after buying an additional 791,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 89.2% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,175,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,370,000 after buying an additional 554,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

