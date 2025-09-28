SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7,508.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 648,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

