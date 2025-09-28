LVW Advisors LLC Has $332,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $334,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,554 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,989,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.