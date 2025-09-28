Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $476.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.64. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

