Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Stake Trimmed by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $295.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

