Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.57 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $187.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.