Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 23,512 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 4.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $373,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6,835.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 95,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 185.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6%

IAU opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

