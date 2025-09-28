Sfm LLC Buys 338 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG

Sfm LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Sfm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sfm LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $58,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $288.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $352.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $369.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.93.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,855 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $3,825,648.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 85,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,569,792. The trade was a 13.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.54, for a total value of $2,396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,186,742.58. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,855 shares of company stock worth $8,916,928. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $304.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $275.56 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.92 and a 200-day moving average of $317.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

