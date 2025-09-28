Blossom Wealth Management Sells 185 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Blossom Wealth Management lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.9% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.2%

IBM stock opened at $284.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day moving average of $258.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.