Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $284.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $264.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.07 and a 200-day moving average of $258.03. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

