Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $221.28 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.15. The firm has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

