Martin Currie Real Income Fund – Active ETF (ASX:R3AL) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Martin Currie Real Income Fund – Active ETF (ASX:R3AL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Martin Currie Real Income Fund – Active ETF Stock Performance

Martin Currie Real Income Fund – Active ETF Company Profile

The Fund predominately invests in listed real asset securities (such as REITs, utility and infrastructure securities that are listed on the Australian Stock Exchange; and up to 20% in real asset securities listed on other developed market exchanges.

