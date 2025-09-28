Martin Currie Real Income Fund – Active ETF (ASX:R3AL) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Martin Currie Real Income Fund – Active ETF (ASX:R3AL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
The Fund predominately invests in listed real asset securities (such as REITs, utility and infrastructure securities that are listed on the Australian Stock Exchange; and up to 20% in real asset securities listed on other developed market exchanges.
