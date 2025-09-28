Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0303 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.
Extendicare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $10.73 on Friday. Extendicare has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.
Extendicare Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How IREN is Building an AI Powerhouse on a Bitcoin Foundation
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.