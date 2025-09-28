Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0303 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 358.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $10.73 on Friday. Extendicare has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

