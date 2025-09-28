Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 306.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,419,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,034 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 761,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 512,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Chimera Investment by 671.6% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 164,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

