ATN International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

ATN International has a payout ratio of -2,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.32) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -300.0%.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ATN International has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). ATN International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.67 million. ATN International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 1,865.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ATN International by 357.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ATN International by 4,208.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 31,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

