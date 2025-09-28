Riskgeorge In (RSKIA) to Issue Dividend of $1.00 on October 31st

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 540.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Riskgeorge In Stock Performance

Shares of RSKIA stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Riskgeorge In has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.02.

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 12th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Riskgeorge In had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

About Riskgeorge In

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

