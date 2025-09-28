Cross Timbers Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0318 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

CRT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.17. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $13.31.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 231.09% and a net margin of 84.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

