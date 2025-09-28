WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Stock Holdings Lifted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $403,372,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,529.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,290,000 after acquiring an additional 665,681 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $112.90 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $734,190.84. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

