Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Holdings Cut by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after buying an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after buying an additional 2,639,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after buying an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $499.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

