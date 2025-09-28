San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,955.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 104,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $209.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.47 and its 200 day moving average is $193.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

