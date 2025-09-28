Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after acquiring an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,911,000 after acquiring an additional 101,988 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $209.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

