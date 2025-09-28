Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 3,675 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $117.15 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $499.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

