Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Cut by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 8.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

