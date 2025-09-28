Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 74,260 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,260 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043,180 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $509,051,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $502,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

