Stone Summit Wealth LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Stone Summit Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 in the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $326.50 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

