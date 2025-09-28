Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 2.8% – What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $207.50 and last traded at $207.27. 3,092,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,734,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.62.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.88 and its 200 day moving average is $167.72.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 276,319 shares of company stock worth $57,544,816 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth $388,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 25.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

