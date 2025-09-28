Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 25,614 Shares of XPO, Inc. $XPO

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the period. XPO accounts for 1.1% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of XPO worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 246.4% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,005,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 854.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 493,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,965,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 17.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,052,000 after purchasing an additional 306,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 243.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,836,000 after purchasing an additional 209,808 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE XPO opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.96. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,360. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of XPO from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

