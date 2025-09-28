Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Regions Financial accounts for about 0.4% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 637.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

