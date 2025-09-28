Beacon Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total transaction of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $751.34 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $779.77. The company has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $744.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $676.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

