Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $261.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.79.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

