CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after buying an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

