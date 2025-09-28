Smith Salley Wealth Management Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 1.1% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $142.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,520,816 shares of company stock worth $979,873,167 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius Research lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

