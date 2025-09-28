Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $487.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.68 and a 200-day moving average of $459.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

View Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.