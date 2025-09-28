Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:MPC opened at $198.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $201.61. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

