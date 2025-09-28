Addenda Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.