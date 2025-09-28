Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 22,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 88,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Orosur Mining Stock Down 2.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

About Orosur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orosur Mining Inc engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.