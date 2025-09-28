Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, CICC Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $440.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 254.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

