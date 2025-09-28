Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 73,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 82,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How IREN is Building an AI Powerhouse on a Bitcoin Foundation
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.