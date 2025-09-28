Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 73,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 82,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 188,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.