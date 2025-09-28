Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Price Up 5% – Here’s Why

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. 1,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 875% from the average session volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Acerinox alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Acerinox

Acerinox Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Acerinox had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Research analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 321.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 17th. Acerinox’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.