U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,212.1% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.83.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8%

USB stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

