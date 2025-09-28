Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 5,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,068% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Tapinator Stock Down 8.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $927,927.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

