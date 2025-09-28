Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Down 8.1% – Here’s Why

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 5,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,068% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
Tapinator Stock Down 8.1%
The stock has a market capitalization of $927,927.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
Tapinator Company Profile
Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tapinator
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How IREN is Building an AI Powerhouse on a Bitcoin Foundation
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Using AI to Drive Growth
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Get Exposure to Millennials’ Purchasing Power With This ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.