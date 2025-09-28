Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.61. 51,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 31,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 508,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

