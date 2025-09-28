Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.61. 51,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 31,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
