Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 31,782 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,590 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,140,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after acquiring an additional 701,500 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,193,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,065,000 after acquiring an additional 501,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,654,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $79.13.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

