Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG is OAKMONT Corp’s 9th Largest Position

OAKMONT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 5.6% of OAKMONT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. OAKMONT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $32,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $40.06 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

